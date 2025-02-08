SHAH ALAM, Feb 8 – The Sultan of Selangor has today voiced strong opposition to any proposal for a guideline on Muslims attending non-Muslim celebrations, especially in the state.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said the proposal came at an inappropriate time when Malaysians are striving to foster goodwill among different ethnic and religious communities to strengthen national unity.

“The controversy surrounding this issue has caused public unease and could disrupt the harmony that has long existed,” the Sultan said in a statement shared by the Selangor Royal Office here.

He emphasised that Islam, as guided by the Quran and Sunnah, has provided a strong framework for generations, reinforced by Malaysia’s adherence to the Sunni denomination.

“Therefore, concerns about Muslims’ faith being compromised through such practices do not arise, as His Royal Highness believes that Muslims today understand the boundaries of their faith, are not easily influenced, and are capable of discerning right from wrong,” the statement said.

The Sultan also stressed that religious tolerance must not be compromised in Malaysia’s multi-religious society, while acknowledging Islam as the religion of the federation as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

However, he advised Muslims, particularly in Selangor, to continuously strengthen their faith through religious knowledge, adherence to Islamic teachings, and avoidance of prohibitions.

“When Muslims attain a firm level of faith and true spiritual fulfilment, and strengthen their belief in Allah, they will not be easily swayed or influenced by external elements,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday confirmed that there is no need for rules or guidelines dictating how Muslims should conduct themselves at non-Muslim ceremonies held in houses of worship since they already understand and respect religious boundaries.

In a separate joint statement, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Na’im Mokhtar and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang reaffirmed that all policies must prioritise national unity and receive Cabinet approval.

This comes after Na’im previously said in a written Parliamentary reply that Putrajaya would introduce new guidelines for events involving Muslims at non-Muslim houses of worship.

The proposed guidelines had included a requirement to obtain permission from religious authorities if the event involves Muslims, as well as ensuring that the event does not contain elements that could offend the sensitivities of Muslims.





