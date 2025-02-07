GOMBAK, Feb 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that there is no need for rules or guidelines dictating how Muslims should conduct themselves at non-Muslim ceremonies held in houses of worship.

He said Muslims already understand and respect religious boundaries.

“As long as we respect each other’s faiths and do not cross boundaries that compromise religious beliefs, there is no issue.

“This has long been the practice in Malaysia, where we live in peace despite our diversity,” Anwar told reporters during his visit to Batu Caves today as part of Thaipusam preparations.

Anwar was responding to an earlier joint statement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Na’im Mokhtar and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang who said discussions on proposed new guidelines for Muslim participation in non-Muslim ceremonies were still ongoing.

He added that to ensure that this country is peaceful, all parties must be accounted for.

“That means, today I am present, this is an Indian community ceremony, I am not participating in a Hindu religious ceremony.

“The same goes for Tan Sri R. Nadarajah going to a mosque area for a feast, he is not going to an Islamic religious ceremony.

“But to accommodate the diverse race and religious communities, there has been no problem so far,” he said.

Anwar further explained that he is present in the area to support a Thaipusam event preparation that is important for the Hindu community and he will help in whatever way is necessary so that the Hindu community can comfortably practise their religion without any problems.

“So if there is a problem regarding the guidelines, for me, it will not arise again, it has been decided by the Cabinet and I will present it to Sultan Nazrin (Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah),” he said.

When asked for further comments Anwar said in his opinion it is not necessary (for guidelines) because Muslims know the guidelines.

“We are used to it. Don’t complicate matters, don’t cause worries in the community, this is the final decision of the Cabinet,” said Anwar.

In a written reply uploaded on the Parliament’s website on Wednesday, Mohd Na’im said that the government would introduce new guidelines for events involving Muslims at non-Muslim houses of worship.

The guidelines include a requirement to obtain permission from religious authorities if the event involves Muslims, as well as ensuring that the event does not contain elements that could offend the sensitivities of Muslims.

Elaborating, Mohd Na’im said that the guidelines were developed to promote harmonious social and cultural relations among Malaysia’s diverse religious communities.

The guidelines would allow Muslims to attend celebrations or ceremonies of other religions in a respectful manner, observe proper decorum and uphold the principles of Islamic faith, he added.