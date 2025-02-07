KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The government has reaffirmed that all policies must prioritise national unity and receive Cabinet approval, following concerns over proposed guidelines on Muslim participation in events at non-Muslim places of worship.

In a joint statement, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Na’im Mokhtar and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the Cabinet had reviewed the matter today, particularly the confusion surrounding the proposal.

They explained that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) had drafted the guidelines in response to Muslim concerns about attending non-Muslim events that might include religious elements.

“Given the confusion this has caused among Malaysians of different races and religions, the Cabinet agreed that while Jakim may advise Muslims on safeguarding their faith, such advice does not constitute official policy.

“The Cabinet also emphasises that any policy must consider national unity and obtain Cabinet approval before implementation,” the ministers said.

Amid concerns the guidelines could strain interfaith relations, Sin Chew Daily reported earlier today that the Cabinet had decided to drop the proposal.

Na’im and Aaron stressed the importance of inclusive discussions in maintaining harmony, adding that the Interfaith Harmony Committee would further deliberate on the matter. The panel, comprising 24 representatives from various faiths, is set to meet this month.

“The first meeting of 2025, scheduled for this month, will gather input from its members representing Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, Sikhism, Taoism, and Baha’i,” they said.

Meanwhile, the National Unity Ministry will continue its Harmony Dialogue initiative to promote interfaith understanding and cooperation.

“Malaysia, long known for its diversity, has been a model of unity and harmony. The Madani government recognises that national stability depends on a peaceful and harmonious society,” they added.