KANGAR, Feb 8 — A Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) student was killed after his bicycle was hit by a Proton X50 along Jalan Padang Besar - Ulu Pauh, near the university’s entrance in Arau last night.

Arau police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the accident, which occurred at 10.30 pm, claimed the life of 23-year-old Muhammad Fawwaz Hazim Abd Karim, a Bachelor of Computer Engineering student from Sungai Petani.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car, driven by a 41-year-old man travelling from Chuping towards Ulu Pauh, collided with the back of the student’s bicycle.

The victim was believed to have been riding in the middle lane when the incident occurred, Ahmad Mohsin said.



