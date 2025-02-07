KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Pahang State Forestry Department (JPNP) has reopened the Eco Forest Parks, Permanent Forest Reserves and State Parks, which had been closed since October 21.

All activities, including recreational pursuits, picnics, camping, and hiking, are now allowed to resume as of yesterday.

Senior Assistant Forest Director at JPNP, Muhamad Rahman Mustafa, confirmed to Buletin TV3 that approximately 28 Eco Forest Parks in the state, each with its unique attractions, are ready to welcome tourists.

The temporary closure of the Eco Forest Parks, Permanent Forest Reserves and State Parks for five months was implemented for visitor safety due to the unpredictable weather caused by the North-east Monsoon, which brought heavy rainfall and strong winds, leading to incidents of fallen trees.

He added that tour guides and Pahang’s Forest Mountain Guides (MGP), along with service providers, have been informed and are now able to continue activities and take bookings from tourists looking to engage in recreational and hiking activities across the state.

The reopening applies to both department-managed and privately managed sites, including eco-forest parks like Sungai Pandan in Kuantan and Lubuk Yu in Maran, which have been handed over to private operators.

“There is significant interest from tourists eager to take part in recreational activities in the state’s hills, mountains, waterfalls, and forests, and to see the Rafflesia flower,” said Muhamad Rahman.

He advised tourists planning to visit Permanent Forest Reserves to obtain permits from JPNP and recommended using MGP Pahang services.

He added that the number of visitors to the Eco Forest Parks, Permanent Forest Reserves and State Parks continues to grow annually, prompting ongoing efforts to enhance facilities and services.

The Mossy Forest Eco Forest Park and Mount Irau in Cameron Highlands, which were temporarily closed for 20 days due to a landslide, have also reopened, offering tourists the chance to enjoy the mossy forest and its scenic, cool environment.