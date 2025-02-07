PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — Organisers, owners or lessees of food and beverage stalls at fairs or food expos must ensure that all food handlers receive typhoid vaccination, according to the Health Ministry (MOH).

In a statement today, it stressed that all food handlers must also complete Food Handler Training at training schools recognised by the ministry.

MOH further outlined that organisers and food stall owners must adhere to food safety and cleanliness standards under the Food Safety and Quality Programme.

This includes maintaining personal hygiene, using proper equipment as well as ensuring food preparation, packaging and serving are free from contamination, it added.

Non-compliance may result in penalties, including closure orders for up to 14 days under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 and fines under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

MOH, in collaboration with local authorities, will continue to monitor food fairs and expos nationwide to ensure compliance and uphold food safety. — Bernama