KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — A woman was killed in a fire that broke out in a residential unit on the 10th floor of Perumahan Awam Sri Terengganu, Sentul, late last night.

The body of the Indonesian woman, believed to be in her 50s, was found in the bathroom by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) team that extinguished the blaze, according to a report in Harian Metro today.

Kuala Lumpur JBPM Senior Operations Commander E. Yogeswaran said they received a distress call at 12.38am.

He said three fire engines from the Sentul Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), with assistance from BBP Titiwangsa and BBP Hang Tuah, were deployed to the scene with a total of 20 personnel.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the fire had engulfed the 10th floor of the building and immediately carried out firefighting operations. The fire was brought under control by 1.30am.

“The team later found a woman in the bathroom, and she was pronounced dead by medical personnel from the Ministry of Health (KKM),” he said in a statement today.

Yogeswaran added that the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action.

He also said an inspection revealed that 90 per cent of the residence was destroyed.

However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.