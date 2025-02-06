KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — NGC Energy has introduced Gas Go, a portable and versatile butane gas canister designed to provide safe and reliable energy solutions for everyday life.

Whether for outdoor adventures, home use, or small businesses, the product reflects NGC Energy’s commitment to meeting the needs of modern consumers.

“The Gas Go canister embodies NGC Energy’s commitment to providing trusted and dependable energy products for our customers,” said Julianna Kamaruddin, CEO of NGC Energy.

“We are bringing a product that meets the diverse needs of today’s consumers while maintaining the safety and quality standards NGC Energy is known for.”

The official launch of Gas Go took place on September 27, 2024, at Taman Tugu in Kuala Lumpur.

The event brought together NGC Energy staff and stakeholders to showcase the product’s capabilities and its potential to empower Malaysian households, outdoor enthusiasts, and F&B operators.

Gas Go is designed to offer practical solutions for various scenarios, including cooking during hiking trips, powering BBQ and steamboat setups, and supporting professional chefs in the kitchen.

It is also a dependable option for emergencies, providing clean-burning fuel when needed most.

Weighing just 220g, the canister features a universal locking system that makes it compatible with different cooking appliances.

Its built-in safety valve and compliance with international safety standards ensure that users can cook with confidence.

The product is currently available at Campguru in Petaling Jaya, as well as through bulk distributors such as JK Gas, Kong Hoe Hin, Prima Gas, and Chuan Huat LPG.

Selected MR DIY stores also stock the canisters for individual purchases.

NGC Energy has plans to expand availability to leading e-commerce platforms soon, making it even more accessible to consumers nationwide.

Gas Go underscores NGC Energy’s trusted legacy as a provider of safe, reliable, and versatile energy solutions.

The company remains dedicated to enhancing everyday life for Malaysian families and businesses with innovative and eco-friendly products.