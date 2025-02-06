KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — U Mobile Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s newly appointed second 5G network access provider, is expected to receive an award notice this month, subject to the approval of its Detailed Business Plan.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil stated that this would allow the company to move forward with the development of the second 5G network.

“The Ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is currently evaluating the Detailed Business Plan submitted by U Mobile Sdn Bhd (U Mobile) to MCMC,” he said in a written reply published on the Parliament website yesterday.

“An Award Notice is expected to be issued to U Mobile in February 2025 to enable the company to proceed with the development of the second 5G network, subject to the approval of the Detailed Business Plan,” Fahmi added.

He was responding to Kampar MP Chong Zhemin, who asked the ministry to clarify how much time U Mobile would be given to launch the second 5G network and when users could expect to benefit from it.

Fahmi explained that U Mobile is required to meet several obligations outlined in the Shareholder Agreement signed between the mobile network provider and Digital Nasional Berhad before it can offer the second 5G network service.

This process is expected to take a minimum of five months to complete.

“However, U Mobile can begin preliminary on-site work based on the Detailed Business Plan approved by MCMC,” Fahmi said.

In July 2024, U Mobile signed memoranda of understanding with infrastructure providers Bullish Aim, OCK Group, EdgePoint Towers, and Naza Communications to facilitate the deployment of the network.

Last November, MCMC selected U Mobile to implement the second 5G network following the government’s decision to end the single wholesale model.

This shift to a dual network model is expected to promote competition and accelerate the deployment of 5G across the country.