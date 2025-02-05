KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed Malaysia’s appreciation to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on a two-day official visit to the country.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said Mirziyoyev’s visit would further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Uzbekistan.

“This morning, I welcomed our state guest, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia.

“I take this opportunity to express Malaysia’s appreciation to President Shavkat for this visit, which will further enhance Malaysia-Uzbekistan bilateral relations and cooperation,” he said.

Mirziyoyev arrived yesterday for the visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister. This is his first trip to Malaysia since assuming the presidency in December 2016 and serves as a reciprocal visit following Anwar’s trip to Uzbekistan in May last year.

Mirziyoyev, who met with Anwar at the Prime Minister’s official residence this afternoon, was accorded an official welcome and inspected a guard of honour by the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment.

“With the backdrop of the Putra Mosque following the ceremony, President Shavkat and I then attended a restricted meeting between both delegations to discuss strategic issues of mutual interest, including investment, trade, semiconductors and tourism,” Anwar said.

In 2024, Malaysia-Uzbekistan trade declined slightly by 13.2 per cent to RM369.8 million (US$80.9 million) compared to RM426.1 million (US$94 million) in 2023. The trade balance favoured Malaysia, amounting to RM360.3 million (US$78.9 million).

In 2024, Uzbekistan remained Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner among Central Asian nations. — Bernama