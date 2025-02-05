KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The government is set to issue new guidelines for Muslim participation in Non-Muslim celebrations and ceremonies, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He stated that the guidelines will be finalised during the 126th Meeting of the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI), scheduled to take place from February 25 to 27, 2025.

“Another guideline will be issued, namely, ‘Guidelines on the participation of Muslims in celebrations and funeral ceremonies of Non-Muslims, as well as visits and the organisation of events in Non-Muslim houses of worship.’

“These guidelines outline the participation of Muslims in non-Muslim celebrations,” he said in a Parliamentary written reply published late last night.

“Among other things, the participation of Muslims in such celebrations must not involve actions that could offend the sensitivities of the Muslim community.”

Mohd Na’im was responding to two Opposition MPs from PAS — Pokok Sena MP Datuk Ahmad Yahaya and Permatang Pauh MP Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan — who asked the government to state detailed guidelines regarding the celebration of other religious festivals by Muslims to avoid confusion among the public.

Among the new guidelines listed by Mod Na’im are:

Speeches or songs in the form of propaganda, dissemination of materials, or promotion of their religion; Performances or speeches that insult or mock the beliefs of the Muslim community; Holding events during times when Muslims are engaged in worship, such as during the call to prayer, congregational prayers, sermons, or Friday prayers; Event locations must not be near mosques, suraus, Muslim cemeteries, or waqf lands; The premises used must not display symbols or attributes of religions other than Islam.

“In addition, organisers must obtain permission from the relevant authorities and seek advice from Islamic religious authorities if the invitation involves Muslim leaders or individuals before conducting any celebratory event,” he added.

Mohd Na’im said this guideline also complements the 2005 Guideline and can still be used as a reference.

“Any provisions in the old guideline that contradict the new one will no longer be applicable,” he said.