KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The district is experiencing a cold spell, with temperatures dropping between 18° to 21°Celsius — matching the climate of Cameron Highlands, Pahang, since last week.

Many residents have resorted to wearing thick clothing and using hot water for showers, especially in the early mornings, due to the chilly weather, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

Some locals claim that this is the coldest period in 11 years, comparable to the temperatures recorded in 2014.

Resident Hamdan Mahadi said the Cameron Highlands-like weather is most noticeable from late evening until 9am.

“In the early mornings, I have to be extra cautious while driving due to the thick fog. We also need to wear warm clothes to keep ourselves from getting cold,” he said.

Another resident, Jabal Rahmat, shared that he uses hot water for showers to cope with the low temperatures.

According to him, cold weather and foggy mornings have been reported in Kuala Krai before, particularly during the early hours of the day.