KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The driver of a luxury BMW, believed to have fled the scene after hitting a female motorcyclist on the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) heading towards Bagan Ajam last Thursday, surrendered yesterday.

North Seberang Perai District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Anuar Abdul Rahman, said the 28-year-old male driver turned himself in at the North Seberang Perai Traffic Police Station in Kepala Batas, according to a report published in Berita Harian today.

He added that an investigation is being conducted under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Previously, police tracked down the vehicle’s driver after dashcam footage of the hit-and-run incident went viral on social media.

The footage showed the motorcyclist falling onto the road after being struck by a white BMW, which then fled the scene.

It is understood that the woman sustained injuries to her leg and jaw and required several stitches following the incident.