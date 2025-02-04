KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the planned increase in electricity tariffs by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) won’t affect 85 per cent of Malaysians.

Anwar, who’s also the finance minister, said only industry players and the wealthy will be paying more.

“If we don’t tax the rich, where will the money come from to increase allocations for schools and hospitals?” he asked during the prime minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat here.

“So, we must accept a reasonable tariff increase for industries and the wealthy.

“I told business owners yesterday that we will not compromise, we have to raise it, but it will not affect 85 per cent of Malaysians,” he added.

Anwar was responding to Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who asked why the government was “flip-flopping” on the electricity tariffs announcement.

In December, Anwar said that the government does not allow any increase in electricity tariffs that would impact the public and has instructed TNB to provide clarification on the matter.

Yesterday, Anwar also sought to allay public fears by saying that electricity tariffs for users in Peninsular Malaysia, under the implementation of the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT), will not be a disadvantage the public.

He clarified that the electricity price increase will not be 14 per cent, as rumoured, and will be implemented through the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) system.

TNB, in an announcement to Bursa Malaysia in December, said a new tariff schedule with a base tariff of 45.62 sen per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for Peninsular Malaysia under Regulatory Period 4 (RP4) is proposed to be implemented starting July 1, 2025.

Under the Regulatory Period 3 (RP3) from 2022 to 2024, the base tariff is set at 39.95 sen/kWh.

Anwar has been consistent in his policy to tax the elites, and ensure that subsidies are distributed equally to those who need it rather than those who can afford goods such as RON95 petrol and diesel.