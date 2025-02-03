KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured that the electricity tariffs for users in Peninsular Malaysia, under the implementation of the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT), will not be a disadvantage to the public.

He clarified that the electricity price increase is not 14 per cent.

“No, the six-month review is based on the current price. So, I don’t think it would be too large to the extent that it becomes cumbersome or a disadvantage to the community.

“We are prepared to listen. The decision is to do something which needed to be done because the price has to rise according to the capacity of the price in the particular period.

“I think there was some confusion because of the way the announcements were made, but it was corrected,” said Anwar in his address at the Chinese New Year celebration with Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCIM) here today.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the slight increase but joked that if electricity users made a small profit, they could afford to pay a little more. He explained that the extra funds would help improve various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure, through minor taxes levied on companies.

“Small, small, don’t worry,” he said.

The new tariff schedule is proposed to be implemented on July 1, 2025.