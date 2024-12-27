LANGKAWI, Dec 27 — The government does not allow any increase in electricity tariffs that would impact the public and has instructed Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) to provide clarification on the matter.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had contacted Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the minister of energy transition and water transformation, regarding the matter.

“We do not allow electricity tariff hikes that impact the public. Any increase, as in the past, will only affect the upper class that I describe as the super-rich, or industries recording significant profits. The majority of the public will not be impacted by electricity tariff increases, even though I understand costs are rising.

“Although costs are rising, they must not affect the position of the majority of the people. This is a matter of policy. I understand the need for an increase, but it cannot involve additional costs for the majority of the people,” he told reporters at Masjid Al-Hana, Kuah, here today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said Fadillah and TNB would provide a detailed explanation on the matter.

TNB, in an announcement to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, said a new tariff schedule with a base tariff of 45.62 sen per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for Peninsular Malaysia under Regulatory Period 4 (RP4) is proposed to be implemented starting July 1, 2025.

Under the Regulatory Period 3 (RP3) from 2022 to 2024, the base tariff is set at 39.95 sen/kWh. — Bernama