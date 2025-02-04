KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak has decreased to 9,039 people placed in 40 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) across six divisions as of this morning, compared to 9,314 people last night.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that, of the total, 4,492 victims are sheltering in nine PPS in the Bintulu Division, down from 4,727 people last night, while 1,525 people remain in four PPS in the Serian Division.

The Miri Division recorded 1,406 victims, down from 1,464 people in 12 PPS, while the Sibu Division saw 828 victims, down from 839 people in five PPS.

In the Samarahan Division, the number of victims remains at 523 people sheltering in four PPS, while in the Mukah Division, the number of victims slightly increased to 265 people in three PPS, compared to 236 people last night.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Sabah has slightly increased to 102 people from 27 families this morning, compared to 94 people from 26 families at 8 pm yesterday.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that all victims are being sheltered in a single PPS in Kinabatangan, which remains the only district still affected by floods in the state.

The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement issued at 5.45 am, warned of heavy continuous rainfall in Telupid, Beluran, and Sandakan in Sabah until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia also issued a “yellow” warning for continuous rainfall in several areas of Sarawak, including Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, and Mukah.

In Sabah, a “yellow” warning for continuous rainfall also affects the West Coast Division (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Kinabatangan), and Kudat. — Bernama