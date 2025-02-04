MIRI, Feb 4 — A 39-year-old man who was reported missing after a hunting trip on Jan 25 was found dead inside a narrow cave near Sungai Temala in Baram.

Marudi fire station chief Jessbent Jenus said the search and rescue (SAR) team located the body of Randy Laing Alexander Anyi on Sunday.

“The SAR team initially found his shoes at a depth of 40 metres inside the cave. The rescuers then discovered an object suspected to be the victim, trapped in a crevice at a depth of approximately 10 metres.

“The team tried to get close to the object but failed due to the extremely narrow and steep path,” he said.

Jessbent said the team resumed the SAR operation yesterday but still failed to get close to the victim.

“The rescue team did not give up, they continue with the operation by digging and attempting to pull the victim out using webbing and ropes, but unfortunately, this method also failed.

“The body had already started decomposing,” he said, adding that after discussion with the police and the victim’s families, the SAR operation was called off yesterday.

Jessbent said the family, however, stated that they would attempt to retrieve the victim’s remains from the cave after two or three months, depending on the condition of the remains.

Randy was reported missing by his mother on Jan 27 after he failed to return home from a hunting trip in Sungai Dua in Baram. — The Borneo Post