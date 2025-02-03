GEORGE TOWN, Feb 3 — DAP Penang has announced its readiness to seek funding and support from prominent cultural figures to organise a course for PAS leaders and members. The initiative aims to resolve misconceptions and myths surrounding Chinese family name culture once and for all.

In a statement today, DAP Penang’s Organising Secretary, Phee Boon Chee, expressed hope that such efforts would foster greater cultural understanding and harmony.

“If PAS truly understood the customs and cultures of non-Malay communities, the party should not make misleading and offensive statements that harm other ethnic groups, particularly the Chinese community,” he stated.

His comments were in response to recent remarks made by PAS leaders, particularly PAS Information Chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, concerning a suggestion by Professor Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi of UCSI University. The academic had recommended that PAS offer a course on Chinese family names to its members to help them better understand the culture of non-Malay communities.

In his statement, Phee cited recent remarks by Perak PAS Commissioner Razman Zakaria, who commented on the background and family name of Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh.

“Prior to that, Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad also linked a DAP leader to the former Prime Minister of Singapore based on an unfounded ‘cousin’ relationship,” he said.

Phee further criticised PAS for what he described as the party’s failure to maintain good inter-ethnic relations, accusing it of moving away from the principles of mature and inclusive politics. He claimed that PAS now relies on lies, slander, and attacks to maintain its political influence.

Phee emphasised that if PAS genuinely wanted to change, the first step would be to understand the origins of Chinese family names and culture.