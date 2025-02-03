KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday held a meeting with former Prime Minister of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra.

Anwar said the meeting with Thaksin, who chairs the Asean Chairman’s informal advisory group, discussed various important matters including the situation in Myanmar as well as the development of cryptocurrencies.

“In the evening, we continued this discussion with former Singapore Foreign Minister George Yeo,” he said in a Facebook post.

On Dec 16, Anwar announced the appointment of Thaksin as an informal adviser to assist Malaysia as Asean Chair 2025.

Malaysia officially assumed the 2025 Asean Chair on Jan 1, the fifth time since the establishment of Asean in 1967.

Malaysia was previously the Chair of Asean in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama