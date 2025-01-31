SHAH ALAM, Jan 31 — A woman detained over a police report alleging a RM95,180 fraud involving the wife of actor and comedian Along Cham is found to have five past fraud records across four states, according to Sinar Harian.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the cases were reported in Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, and Selangor.

“The woman is also wanted in connection with a case reported in Tanjung Aru, Sabah,” he said during a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) today, as quoted by the Malay daily.

He added that the woman has been remanded for four days while her husband is remanded for three days to assist in investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Hussein said police are also investigating claims that the woman had allegedly worked with authorities to help lower the charges against Along Cham.

“This matter is still under investigation to determine if any authorities were involved, whether police, other agencies, or if this was merely an accusation against the authorities,” he was quoted saying.

Earlier, Sinar Harian reported that the couple, aged in their 20s, were arrested at their residence in Salak Tinggi, Sepang, at 10pm on Wednesday.

It was reported that police received a complaint from Afreena Suhaimi, alleging a RM95,180 fraud in connection with a purported offer to help reduce a court charge.

Police investigations revealed that in December, the victim met the suspect to discuss her husband’s (Along Cham) case. The suspect allegedly offered to help reduce the charges.

After agreeing, the victim transferred RM95,180 to two bank accounts provided by the suspect. However, the suspect failed to deliver the promised assistance, leading the victim to file a police report.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.



