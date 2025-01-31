



DUNGUN, Jan 31 — A 40-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a bear while resting under a tree in an oil palm plantation at Kampung Telembuh, Jerangau Sungai, yesterday, according to Utusan Malaysia.

In the 11am incident, Nik Azhar Daud from Kampung Nerang suffered injuries to the back of his neck, his arm, and his right leg.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu.

His wife, Roshuhaida Mokhtar, 39, told the Malay daily that her husband had left for the plantation around 9am to monitor their buffaloes to ensure they did not wander into the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2).

“He told me that while he was resting under a tree, a bear suddenly pounced on him from behind and bit his neck.

“He tried to free himself, but the bear then bit his arm and leg. My husband managed to grab a machete from his waist and stabbed the bear, which then fled,” she was quoted saying.

Roshuhaida added that her husband was initially taken to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital before being transferred to HSNZ last night.



