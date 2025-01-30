MACHANG, Jan 30 — Centenarian Tan Ban Sing, 101, fondly known as ‘Pakcu Hassan’, welcomed the Chinese New Year with gratitude, surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who have returned from near and far.

“Every year, this house comes alive again at this time of the year. The children and grandchildren gather, share stories, and laugh together. That alone is enough to make me happy,” he said.

However, amidst the festive atmosphere, there is also a sense of longing. This is the second year he is celebrating Chinese New Year without his beloved wife, Kua Yok Ting, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 96.

“When she was around, we would welcome guests together. Now, the house feels quieter, but I am grateful that my grandchild lives next door and is always ready to help whenever I need anything,” he told reporters here today.

Despite his fading sight and hearing, his steps remain steady. With his cane in hand, he still strolls around the yard, savouring the time that remains.

Pakcu Hassan is not just another elderly man; he is a living testament to the harmony that has long existed in his village.

“Here, everyone speaks in the Kelantan dialect, regardless of their race. We have always lived together in harmony,” he said.

Every Chinese New Year, it is not just family members who visit, his Malay neighbours also join in the celebrations. To him, this is the beauty of village life; no gaps, no boundaries.

When asked about the secret to his longevity, he simply chuckled.

“There’s no big secret. I drink plain water, eat fresh greens and budu, and walk every day. I used to have a small farm by Sungai Kelantan, about 300 metres from my house. Now, I don’t work as much now, but I still keep moving,” he said.

To him, good health is not just about food or exercise, it is also about peace of mind.

“Life should not be burdened with anger or anxiety. If there’s a problem, stay calm. That is the key to long life,” he said, his Kelantanese accent still thick, as if holding a thousand stories waiting to be told. — Bernama