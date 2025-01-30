KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — A Malaysian student in Hiroshima, Japan, has been reported missing after failing to return to campus since Monday night, according to the Malaysian Students’ Association in Japan (MSAJ) on Wednesday.

MSAJ said on its official Facebook page that 21-year-old Nurin Hannani Hafizi, a student at Kure Kosen, left campus carrying only a backpack, wallet, and passport.

“Kosen’s authorities have filed a police report regarding the disappearance,” the group said.

The group also said the Malaysian High Commission has also appealed for the public to spread the information on Nurin Hannani to help in the search, after receiving her family’s permission.

Those with information should contact Education and Training Advisory Office Officers Imran Yusof (+81 80-7561-8080) or Yang Munirah (+60 12-688 8364)