LAHAD DATU, Jan 29 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) detained two foreigners and thwarted an attempt to smuggle cigarettes valued at RM871,854.40, after tax, in an operation on the Kampung Bakau water village squatter colony here yesterday.

Its Commander, DCP Datuk Victor Sanjos said a total of 580,000 sticks of white cigarettes of various brands as well as 440 small packets of tobacco were seized in the operation, which was carried out based on public tip-off.

He said the detained woman and man, both from the Philippines, are believed to have been active in smuggling untaxed cigarettes here and the ESSCOM also seized a four-wheel drive vehicle as well as three outboard motor boats valued at about RM62,000.

“They were detained under Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 while the smuggling case is being investigated under Section 135(1) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said in a statement today.

Victor said ESSCOM will constantly monitor and enhance such special operations to curb any elements that may threaten the security, peace and well-being of the public, particularly on the east coast of Sabah.

“I welcome the public’s cooperation in relaying any information on any dubious activities or incidents directly to the ESSCOM Operations Centre at 089-863181 or via WhatsApp at 011-63311072,” he said. — Bernama