KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Malaysia is one of the countries expressing the greatest concern over job displacement due to artificial intelligence (AI), according to the Ipsos Predictions 2025 survey across 33 nations.

Almost 73 percent of Malaysian respondents believe that AI will cause significant job losses, surpassing the global average of 65 percent.

As AI continues to reshape our world, its implications for employment remain a divisive issue globally – as seen in the responses from 23,271 participants across the 33 surveyed nations.

The global average increase is modest—only one percent from last year—but it underscores the persistent unease about the future of employment in the age of AI.

Indonesia showed the highest anxiety when it came to AI-driven job losses, with 85 percent of respondents believing AI would negatively impact working opportunities in the country.

Southeast Asia’s largest labour force is found in Indonesia, with over 142 million people. The majority of them work in Indonesia’s metropolitan areas in service, finance and technology.

Automation is projected to displace up to 23 million jobs in Indonesia by 2030. Jobs that involve routine tasks, such as legal support workers, machine operators and payroll officers, are the most susceptible to automation.

Despite these challenges, it is projected that 27 to 46 million jobs will be created in that same period, including 10 million roles in new occupations that do not yet exist.

However, these opportunities will require a significant shift in workforce skills, with an increasing demand for higher education and advanced training. If managed proactively, automation could boost Indonesia’s productivity and gross domestic product, showing the importance of targeted policies and investment in education and reskilling.

Concern was also high in the Philippines (81 percent), Colombia (74 percent), Malaysia (73 percent), and Türkiye (72 percent).

Despite the concerns raised, there’s also a significant sense of optimism regarding the presence of AI.

The survey revealed that 43 percent anticipate AI will create new job opportunities, a sentiment led by China, where optimism runs highest at 77 percent.

The positive response from China could stem from its already technologically saturated society. From using biometrics for grocery payments to the widespread adoption of smart home technologies, Chinese consumers seem to have wholeheartedly embraced technology into their lives.

Its domestic AI sector, supported by government initiatives, has experienced exponential growth. The country leads in AI academic research, although the United States (US) remains at the forefront of turning research into products. China is also leveling the playing field between it and the US on its developments in generative AI and large language models.

Other countries optimistic about job creation through AI are Indonesia (74 percent), Thailand (71 percent), Türkiye (67 percent), and Malaysia (65 percent).

As the conversation around AI develops, one thing is clear: managing its potential will require balancing optimism with precaution, ensuring technological progress benefits society without leaving many behind. — Bernama