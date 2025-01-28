KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Two men sustained severe injuries after being hacked by 11 masked intruders who broke into their home at Jalan Bunga Melur, Batu 14 in Puchong, at midnight on Saturday.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief, Supt Mohd Fairus Jaafar, said in a statement yesterday that six suspects aged between 23 and 28 were arrested at 8 pm yesterday, with a machete seized from them.

“The suspects have been remanded for three days starting today until Jan 29 for further investigation under Sections 394/326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery and causing injury using a weapon,” he said.

Mohd Fairus said the arrested suspects have prior criminal and drug-related records.

“During the incident, 11 masked men armed with several machetes arrived in three cars. They opened the unlocked gate and door before storming into the house.

“The suspects repeatedly hacked the victims, aged 31 and 38, in the living room before fleeing the scene in their vehicles,” he said.

He said both victims, who suffered severe injuries to their body, legs, arms and other areas, were rushed to the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang for treatment and are now reported to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fairus urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the police at 03-78627222 (Subang Jaya District Control Centre) or reach out to the investigating officer, ASP Khairulazizi Ismail, at 019-2817820. — Bernama