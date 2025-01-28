KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — April could be the hottest month this year, particularly in the northern states, Kelantan, inland Pahang, and Sarawak, according to Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip.

Warmer and drier weather is expected to begin by early February, with the possibility of a heatwave as the Northeast Monsoon enters its final phase, he said, according to The Star.

“However, the hot weather is predicted to be less severe compared to 2024 due to the ongoing La Nina, which is expected to continue until spring in the northern hemisphere,” he reportedly said.

Spring in the northern hemisphere typically occurs from March to May, based on the British meteorological office’s records.

Dr Mohd Hisham said northern states such as Perlis, Kedah, and northern Perak are typically the areas most affected by hotter and drier weather, based on MetMalaysia’s observations.

He advised the public to monitor MetMalaysia’s latest updates through its website, the myCuaca app, official social media channels, or by contacting its hotline at 1-800-22-1638.