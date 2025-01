KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — A video has appeared online showing a wild elephant walking through Impiana Villa in Taman Seri Impian, Kluang, yesterday.

The video posted on social media claimed that the pachyderm patrol took place around 2.13am.

The elephant appeared calm as it walked on the empty street, and did not appear to have caused any damage.

It is unclear what became of the animal.