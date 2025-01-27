KUCHING, Jan 27 — There is no change to the flood situation in the Tatau district in Sarawak this morning, with the Rumah Steven temporary evacuation centre still housing 34 victims from 13 families.

The state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in its latest report, said that three areas in Tatau — Kampung Dagang Tatau, Kampung Baru Tatau and Wharf Pasar Baru — are among 14 locations in the state which had recorded rising water levels.

Other locations showing a rising trend of water levels are in the districts of Sebauh (seven areas) and Kuching (four areas).

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department, on its website, said six of its monitoring stations in Sarawak recorded water levels exceeding the danger level as of 9am today.

Two of the stations are in Bintulu, with one each in Kapit, Miri, Sibu and Limbang. — Bernama