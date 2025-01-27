KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Youth and Sport Minister Hannah Yeoh today told Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria that she was not related to Tan Sri Yeoh Tiong Lay despite sharing a surname, after the Islamist party leader claimed she was an heir.
The DAP leader posted a short rebuttal that was appended to a clip of Razman making the claim.
“PAS needs to know not all Yeohs are related,” the minister wrote.
In the clip, Razman claims Hannah was a daughter of the late founder of the YTL Group, which he alleged to have exploited Perak with the help of Umno.
PAS needs to know not all Yeohs are related. https://t.co/HUHRcs74Ul— Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) January 27, 2025