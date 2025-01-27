KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Youth and Sport Minister Hannah Yeoh today told Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria that she was not related to Tan Sri Yeoh Tiong Lay despite sharing a surname, after the Islamist party leader claimed she was an heir.

The DAP leader posted a short rebuttal that was appended to a clip of Razman making the claim.

“PAS needs to know not all Yeohs are related,” the minister wrote.

In the clip, Razman claims Hannah was a daughter of the late founder of the YTL Group, which he alleged to have exploited Perak with the help of Umno.