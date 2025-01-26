KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim has this morning enjoyed his breakfast with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to his Facebok page, Sultan Ibrahim and Anwar ate at a Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu branch at Semua House in Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur.

Photos showed the King wearing a sky blue polo under a tartan sports jacket with his emblem, while Anwar wore baju batik.

Those in the public also took the opportunity to shake hands and take pictures with His Majesty.

His Majesty also graciously spent time interacting with children and asking after their well-being.