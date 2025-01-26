CAIRO, Jan 26 — Eight Malaysian students from Al-Azhar University who were on a trip to Port Said were involved in a car crash at approximately 12pm local time yesterday, Education Malaysia Egypt (EME) confirmed.

Three of them were admitted to As Salam Port Said Hospital, but have since been transferred to Sayed Galal Hospital in Cairo early this morning for further treatment.

“EME prays that all the students involved will recover as before and be given strength throughout their treatment,” it said in a Facebook post.

“EME also advises students to always be careful and vigilant in carrying out any activities to protect themselves from any unwanted incidents.”

The three students who were hospitalised were Muhammad Zafri Abdul Rasyid, Muhammad Sulhi Nazri, and Muhammad Rais Zafran Muhammad Shuhaimi.

The other five only sustained minor injuries and treated as outpatients: Muhammad Firdaus Yacob, Muhammad Adli Fitri Mohd Anuar, Shahrul Aiman Jaafar, Muhammad Zulfiqar Ahmad Tarmizi, and Muhammad Hazieq Badrisyah Norhamedon.





