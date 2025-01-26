IPOH, Jan 26 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has reportedly clarified that there will be no change to current rules on alcohol sale in Perak.

Nga called for respect and mutual understanding, as he insisted that those who can drink alcohol should not be barred from doing so.

“For now, we will maintain the status quo. So, full stop. no issue,” he was quoted saying by New Straits Times.

“If you’re not allowed to drink, simply don’t buy it, and no one will stop you. But you cannot stop others from buying.”

The Teluk Intan MP also reminded the public that the current administration values respect and compassion.

“In addition to sustainability, prosperity, innovation, and competitiveness, these pillars emphasise mutual understanding and consideration,” he said.

“For instance, if a convenience store sells alcohol, those who are prohibited from drinking it should simply refrain from buying it.”

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin recently said the city council was considering expanding restrictions on alcohol sales to more Muslim-majority areas, noting that such a policy is currently enforced only in Manjoi.

In response, Ipoh City Council member Wong Kar Keat has reportedly clarified that the proposal to ban alcohol sales in Muslim-majority residential areas was only a suggestion from certain groups and has not been approved by the council.

Perak executive councillor for housing and local government Sandrea Ng also said the proposal had not been discussed at the state executive council level.



