SHAH ALAM, Jan 25 — PAS reportedly said today that its supporters have managed to prevent a by-election by donating RM830,000 to pay for damages and costs after its Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad was sued for defamation.

Sinar Harian cited party spiritual adviser Datuk Hashim Jasin said that with the donation, Siti Mastura would not need to be declared bankrupt — and therefore supports have “symbolically defended” the Islamist party’s seat.

“There is no need for her to be declared bankrupt because the payment was made on the stipulated date. A by-election is also unnecessary as a result of complying with the court order.

“If a by-election were to be held, the cost would certainly be higher,” he reportedly said.

Hashim also confirmed that the full amount was fully funded through its donation campaign, which the party dubbed as “jihad” — or a struggle for the sake of Islam.

“Of course, she couldn't pay [the amount] alone. So, everyone needed to help a little to reach the target. This is the attitude and practice of PAS since the beginning and forever,” he said.

In December, Penang High Court Judge Datuk Quay Chew Soon ruled that Siti Mastura’s remarks linking DAP leaders Lim Kit Siang, Lim Guan Eng, and Teresa Kok to the late Communist Party of Malaya leader, Chin Peng, and Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew were defamatory and uttered with malice.

He awarded global damages of RM300,000 in favour of Kit Siang, RM250,000 in favour of Guan Eng, and RM200,000 in favour of Kok. He then ordered that Siti Mastura pay RM25,000 in costs to each plaintiff.

Kit Siang, Guan Eng, and Kok filed defamation suits against Siti Mastura on November 27, 2023.

The suit was filed over a speech by Siti Mastura at a ceramah during the Kemaman by-election campaign period.

The Penang PAS Muslimat deputy chief claimed that Kit Siang, Guan Eng, and the latter’s wife Betty Chew had ties to Chin Peng and Lee.

She also mentioned other DAP leaders, including Kok, Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming, and Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham.