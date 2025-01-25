PUTRAJAYA, Jan 25 — The Health Ministry (MOH) has been monitoring imported mandarin oranges in conjunction with the festive season at all 70 entry points across the country since November last year, it said in a statement today.

The MOH said the move was to ensure that all mandarin oranges entering the country comply with the standards set under the Food Regulations 1985 and the Food Act 1983.

Based on data from the Food Safety Information System of Malaysia, the ministry said China, South Africa, Japan, Australia, and Egypt were the major exporters of mandarin oranges to Malaysia last year.

“A total of 243 samples of oranges were analysed and nine samples or 3.7 per cent did not comply with the maximum pesticide residue rate allowed under the Food Regulations 1985. All non-compliant samples were disposed of,” read the statement.

It said importers who breached the regulations will be subjected to Level 5 inspection (hold, test, release) for their next shipment, which will be detained for sampling. Release approval will only be granted if the analysis results meet the standards.

“The MOH will continue to monitor the country’s entry points and local markets to protect consumers and ensure that products available in the market are safe for consumption,” it said, reminding all food importers to adhere to the regulations.

The ministry added that it kicked off a nationwide operation on Jan 19, in conjunction with Chinese New Year, which will run until Feb 1, to check the safety of food products under the Food Act 1983. — Bernama