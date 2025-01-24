KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The investigation paper (IP) concerning a policeman accused of making an obscene gesture at a woman during a protest last month has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

As reported by The Star, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa stated that the officer, based in Wangsa Maju, remains on active duty while awaiting the AGC’s decision.

“We will take appropriate action once we have received further instructions from the AGC on the matter,” he was quoted as saying today.

Last month, Bernama reported that a woman’s social media post went viral after she alleged that a police officer made lewd gestures towards her while she was photographing a human rights protest. She claimed the officer repeated the gesture multiple times to ensure it was visible to her.