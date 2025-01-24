SHAH ALAM, Jan 24 — One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting incident in the Morib coastal area in Kuala Langat, near here, today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the deceased is believed to have died at the scene, while the injured were admitted to Klang Hospital and Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang.

“Yes, a shooting incident occurred early this morning, believed to be near Morib Beach, involving five victims,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

All the victims are believed to be foreigners but their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Hussein added that further investigations are being conducted by the Kuala Langat and Sepang district police headquarters. — Bernama