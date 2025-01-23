KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Ministry of Health (MOH), through the Food Safety and Quality Programme (FSQP), has ordered the immediate cessation of the Apple S candy sales after surveillance discovered that the product contained prohibited substances that could harm consumers’ health.

According to MOH, FSQP monitoring found that the product contained sibutramine, a chemical compound that acts as an appetite suppressant and is commonly used for weight loss purposes. However, this substance is no longer registered with MOH due to its potentially harmful side effects.

“Reported side effects of sibutramine include disruption of cardiac system function, such as tachycardia (increased heart rate) even at rest. In addition to severe side effects, there are also mild side effects such as dry mouth, nausea, constipation, insomnia, dizziness, menstrual pain, and others,” the ministry said in a statement today.

MOH stated that the product was also found to be non-compliant with Food Regulations 1985, including the absence of the product’s name in Bahasa Malaysia, as well as lacking information about the manufacturer, packager, distributor, manufacturing rights owner, and importer.

“This product is not allowed to be advertised or sold under Regulation 9 of the Food Regulations 1985,” MOH added.

MOH has also instructed all sellers, including those on online platforms, to immediately stop selling and advertising the product, and to contact the nearest District Health Office for seizure purposes.

Members of the public who have used this product are advised to stop and seek advice and treatment from healthcare professionals if they experience any side effects.

For any inquiries related to food safety issues, the public may contact the nearest District Health Office or State Health Department, reach out online or throught the Food Safety and Quality Division (FSQD) Facebook page. — Bernama