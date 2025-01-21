WASHINGTON, DC, Jan 21 – Malaysia’s Ambassador to the United States, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, has clarified that only diplomatic envoys were invited to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th US president.

Astro Awani cited him saying that only China’s leader was invited by the White House, following backlash that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did not attend the event.

“As in the past, heads of mission accredited to the United States, along with their spouses, represent their respective heads of state and governments.

“These invitations are non-transferable,” he was quoted saying.

Nazri had attended the event representing the Malaysian government, wearing a traditional black Baju Melayu and songkok.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has downplayed fears of economic chaos in Asia from Donald Trump’s second term as US president, saying the global trading system will continue as before.



