LONDON, Jan 21 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today downplayed fears of economic chaos in Asia from Donald Trump’s second term as US president, saying the global trading system will continue as before.

Speaking to UK-based Financial Times, the prime minister said “reason will probably prevail” after the “initial shock” following Trump’s inauguration today.

“You can expect some initial turbulence or uncertainty, but after five or six months you stay the course,” he was quoted saying.

“There are too many US conglomerates and companies that have so much interest in and dependence on foreign trade and investments.”

Citing his conversations with China premier Xi Jinping and United Arab Emirates president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Anwar said despite the anxiety in the region, most people do not see the impending US tariffs as “unnecessarily negative”.

“The US wants to protect its own interests, but in the long term trade barriers wouldn’t help because interdependence is high,” he reportedly said.

Anwar also suggested that those outside the western circles see Trump as “more determined, more clear” than his predecessor, Joe Biden, and did not convey a “wishy-washy position or uncertainty”.

When asked whether it would be easier to work with Trump rather than Biden, Anwar said more time is needed to decide on that.

“It’s a bit premature ... Hopefully yes. As Barack Obama says: the audacity of hope,” he added, referring to the former US president.

Trump was sworn in for a historic second term as the 47th US president earlier.