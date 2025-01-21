KOTA BARU, Jan 21 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today described the viral beating of a disabled man at a farmers’ market in Chukai, Terengganu, as inappropriate and should not have happened.

Fahmi said he was informed that the individuals involved in the case had been detained by the police.

“I leave it to the authorities to bring the case to justice,” he told a press conference after breakfast with members of the Kelantan Media Club, here today.

He said as the incident went viral on social media, there was a comment stating that “justice or punishment cannot be privatised”.

“I was deeply moved by that. No matter what happens, we cannot take the law into our hands,” he said.

On Jan 17, a video lasting 1 minute and 52 seconds went viral on social media, showing the 47-year-old man being beaten and dragged by several individuals at the farmer’s market after he allegedly crashed into one of the stalls on his motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also advised the public to always be careful with what they watch on social media and other platforms, including WhatsApp, which often becomes a breeding ground for the spread of false information or information that has no context and creates various perceptions.

He said the public needs to always be vigilant because communities in this country utilise WhatsApp Group Chat to send various messages. — Bernama