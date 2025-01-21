JOHOR BARU, Jan 21 — The Johor police said today they have received three reports against comedian Harith Iskander, over a joke on Facebook that was deemed insensitive by certain quarters of Muslims.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the three reports were filed in the Johor Bahru North, Iskandar Puteri and Kluang districts.

“The Johor police confirm receiving reports regarding posts containing insults to Islam by the owner or operator of the Facebook account Cecelia Yap Song KL and Harith [Iskander].

“The Facebook post was believed to have been uploaded about three days ago by Harith and was commented on by Yap,” he said in a statement here.

Kumar said that the Johor police view the issue seriously and reminded the public to refrain from touching on issues related to race, religion and royalty (3R) on social media. He warned that such issues could threaten public order and cause disharmony.

“Police will take strict action without compromise under existing laws against any individual who deliberately threatens public order and safety,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code for intentionally hurting the religious feelings of a person, Section 505(c) of the Penal Code for statements that cause public disharmony, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or services.

Earlier, Malay Mail reported that fellow comedian and entrepreneur Shahrol Azizie Azmi, or better known as Shahrol Shiro, filed a police report against Harith who he claim was insinuating religious sentiments as a joke on social media.

Shahrol, who is also an active Johor Umno member, said a police report was also lodged against Yap at the Kluang police station.

Harith had expressed his reaction to what he saw as the absurdity in the furore against the “ham and cheese” sandwich sold in convenience stores recently.

University Malaya had recently announced the immediate closure of two 24-hour retail outlets on campus to allow the investigation to proceed without disruption.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) later confirmed that the “ham and cheese” sandwiches sold at the premises did not have Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) and that the company producing the product was not a certified halal operator — despite the halal status of the turkey ham used.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has since urged all parties to refrain from interfering with the ongoing investigation into the matter.



