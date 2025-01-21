KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Shahrol Azizie Azmi, also known as Shahrol Shiro, has lodged a police report against a fellow comic over a joke the latter made on Facebook recently.

Shahrol, who is also an active Johor Umno member, said a police report was also lodged against a Facebook user called “Cecelia Yap” at the Kluang police station.

“As comedians, not all perspectives can be turned into comedy material. At times, we should be more sensitive, especially when it involves our religion,” he posted on Instagram yesterday.

Shahrol claimed that Harith’s joke had opened the doors for others to also mock Islam.

Harith had expressed his reaction to what he saw as the absurdity in the furore against the “ham and cheese” sandwich sold in convenience stores recently.

University Malaya had recently announced the immediate closure of two 24-hour retail outlets on campus to allow the investigation to proceed without disruption.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) later confirmed that the “ham and cheese” sandwiches sold at the premises did not have Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) and that the company producing the product was not a certified halal operator — despite the halal status of the turkey ham used.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has since urged all parties to refrain from interfering with the ongoing investigation into the matter.