KOTA BARU, Jan 21 — The Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) will conduct repairs to a damaged road in Pos Pasik, Gua Musang, which has frequently been rendered impassable during the monsoon season.

Its director-general, Datuk Sapiah Mohd Nor said in a statement yesterday that the Kelantan branch would utilise the 2025 development allocation for this purpose due to concerns over the road’s condition despite previous periodic repairs.

She noted that the road, however, was not part of the Rural Road Project connecting the Kuala Betis - Pos Bihai - Pos Belatim - Pos Balar - Pos Hau areas.

Additionally, Kelantan Jakoa prohibits any unauthorised entry into Orang Asli areas as it could worsen road conditions, especially during the rainy season. — Bernama