KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The trial of a man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend two years ago will begin on October 27 at the High Court here.

Deputy Registrar Mohd Hirman Ab Raub set the new date during today’s case mention, which was attended by Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Aqilah Ahmad Fuad and lawyer Nik Ahmad Burhan Nik Abdul Mubin, representing Muhammad Fakrul Aiman Sajali.

The court scheduled the trial for October 27 to 31, November 3 to 7, and November 10 to 14 this year, with the final case management set for September 8.

Previously, the court had set the trial to begin on February 23, 2026.

Muhammad Fakrul Aiman, 22, is accused of murdering Nur Anisah Abdul Wahab, 21, at Jalan Sungai Limau between 8.30pm on May 22 and 8am on May 23, 2023, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty if convicted.

Media reports previously indicated that a misunderstanding was believed to be the cause of the brutal murder, where the restaurant waitress was stabbed, had her stomach slashed, and was burned by her boyfriend in a palm oil plantation area at Jalan Sungai Limau on May 22, 2023. — Bernama