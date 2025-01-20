KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The number of flood victims seeking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Sarawak has increased, while the situation in Sabah remains unchanged as of 8 am today.

In Sarawak, the number of victims in the Saratok district has risen to 85 people from 21 families, compared to 39 people from 15 families last night.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that all victims have been placed at PPS Dewan Rumah Dayak Saratok since yesterday evening.

All the flood victims are residents of Rumah Tembawai Kapok, a longhouse in the Awik area of Saratok.

In Sabah, the number of flood victims remains at 877 people from 328 families this morning, unchanged since last night.

The Sabah branch of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) said in a statement that 816 victims from 311 families are housed at three PPS in Pitas, while 61 victims from 17 families are staying at three PPS in Paitan.

“There is no rain in Pitas and Paitan this morning. Roads leading to 85 villages in Pitas are difficult to access due to the floods, and residents face challenges navigating the affected areas. Meanwhile, the water levels in Sungai Katasan and Sungai Bengkoka in Pitas are below the warning level,” the statement said. — Bernama