PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar today called for a job rotation policy for civil servants stationed at service counters for over five years.

He said the move is to broaden their experience and reduce stress caused by prolonged focus on a single role.

“In my opinion, if we have been serving at the counter for more than five years, we should be transferred. Five years sitting at the counter is too long and not appropriate.

“I urge the Public Service Department (JPA) to look into this matter, our staff and officers who have been at the counter for over five years should undergo job rotation,” he said in his 2025 address at the Puspanitapuri building, here.

Speaking to reporters afterward, he added that this could be implemented within the next month or two.

“If someone stays at the counter for too long, when it comes time to take the promotion exam, many questions can’t be answered because you focus only on one job and don’t get involved in real operations. This can make you very stressed.

“This will involve all agencies that involve counter services,” he said.

In his speech, he reminded government officers to conduct fewer ceremonial visits, and more impromptu ones.

“I would like to give a small reminder: When we, as government officers, conduct visits, reduce ceremonial visits. If we do so, there are many things we might miss.

“Therefore, conduct surprise or impromptu visits instead, as this is where we can identify areas that can or need improvement,” he said.

Shamsul Azri also told government servants to embrace changes in environment in order to grow further.

“Leaders have a huge responsibility to see through positive outcomes from changes.

“I give you an example, for the fans of the English Premier League, goal-line decisions, handballs, and offsides are now determined by the VAR system,” he said, referring to the Video Assistant Referee technology used in modern football matches.

“Previously, football matches were solely under the referee’s prerogative. Therefore, any team that cannot adapt to this system and constantly blames VAR will struggle to secure victories or achieve championship titles,” he added.