TUMPAT, Jan 20 — A total of 264 telecommunications towers that were affected by the floods in Kelantan have been restored, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the towers were now back in operation and their functions would continue to be improved.

“One of the improvements that can be made is site hardening. Therefore, I request that for towers like this, a study be carried out in terms of the need to implement site hardening, especially in areas that are potentially affected by floods, and take some preventive measures before this October.

“As we know, October is the preparation season for the north-east monsoon (MTL), so all measures must be taken before the season arrives,” he said.

He told reporters this after inspecting the telecommunications tower belonging to ARC that was affected by the recent flood in Kampung Jubakar Pantai, here, today.

Fahmi also instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to hold a workshop with all network service providers and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to identify telecommunication tower locations that have never been impacted by floods but could be at risk in the future.

He highlighted a location in Tumpat as an example, noting that it had never experienced flooding before but was impacted by the recent flood.

“Therefore, MCMC, in collaboration with telecommunications companies, should conduct a simulation workshop to assess the potential impact if water levels rise in tower areas,” he said, adding that replacing equipment and upgrading affected towers entails significant costs.

As such, he urged the ministry and MCMC to explore more sustainable and resilient solutions.

“Among the measures that can be implemented is the use of alternative technologies, such as solar energy, in areas without electricity supply.

“Additionally, new technologies currently being tested through pilot projects in several locations will also be considered for future implementation,” he added. — Bernama