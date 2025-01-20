KOTA KINABALU, Jan 20 — The initiatives introduced by the state government are not “election goodies” for the upcoming state election, said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

The Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living clarified that the initiatives stem from the state’s growing revenue.

“These initiatives didn’t just appear during the election period; they are new initiatives for this year, made possible due to our increased revenue. Previously, we implemented the Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) program. This year, we introduced educational assistance because we see our revenue has stabilised.

“These programs will become annual initiatives if the people continue to place their trust in Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and the GRS government to lead the state government after the coming state election.

These are not election goodies. After the election, we will proceed with these programs, and if revenue increases further, we will add more initiatives,” he said when asked to comment on claims by Bersatu that the initiatives were election goodies.

The Papar Member of Parliament also emphasised that the government’s initiatives have greatly assisted the underprivileged in the state.

“For example, the Sabah government previously provided monthly aid to poor and hardcore poor families and this year, with increased revenue the poor and hardcore poor families in Sabah will receive RM300 in monthly assistance.

“Imagine that RM300, combined with the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) from the Federal Government. Alhamdulillah, while it doesn’t solve all problems, it reduces the burden on our people, especially the poor and hardcore poor.

“This is one of our achievements, something others who criticize us have not done,” he said.

Armizan stated that the initiatives implemented by the state government are evidence of GRS’s current performance.

“We aim to strengthen GRS. We still have time to prove to the people of Sabah that we are the best choice because we come to offer solutions, not to slander others or find faults. Instead, we want our track record within this five-year mandate to speak for itself.

“Evaluate us over the five years, what achievements have been made and what plans are in place to resolve Sabah’s problems,” he said when met after officiating the opening of the Kinarut Palm City project yesterday.

Also present were WSG Group Managing Director Datuk Susan Wong, Kawang assemblyman Datuk Seri Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar, Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim. — The Borneo Post



